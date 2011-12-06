Dec 6 Canadian network equipment maker
Sandvine Corp expects its fourth-quarter revenue to
fall 20-22 percent from last year, hurt by budget reductions and
poor performance amongst some of its largest customers.
Waterloo, Ontario-based broadband equipment maker sees
fourth-quarter revenue in the range of C$19.5-C$20 million,
compared with C$25 million a year ago.
"Several of our largest customers did not generate the level
of business we had anticipated for a variety of reasons,
including budget reductions... shifting capital priorities and
slower roll-outs," Chief Executive Dave Caputo said in a
statement.
Sandvine shares closed at C$1.84 on Monday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)