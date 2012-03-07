March 7 Canada's Sandvine Corp
adopted a shareholder rights plan with a 20 percent trigger, but
the network equipment maker said it was not aware of any
takeover proposal.
A shareholder rights plan, also called poison pill, allow
companies to issue new shares if an investor acquires shares
over a certain threshold, diluting their holdings.
The plan is subject to shareholder approval at Sandvine's
annual meeting on April 5 and if effected, a rights holder can
buy shares at a 50 percent discount to the market price at that
time.
The poison pill will expire in 2015, said Sandvine, whose
customers include Spanish telecom giant Telefonica,
U.S. cable operator Comcast Corp and Singapore's
StarHub.
Sandvine shares closed at C$1.56 on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
