NEW YORK Oct 31 The first piece of post-storm
advice after a major weather event like Sandy is always to call
your insurance company. But what if your phone isn't working or
you don't have Internet service? What if the insurance company
isn't answering the phone, or getting to you as fast as you'd
like? Or, what if water is still pouring in through the roof and
you've got more than enough on your hands right now?
The major insurers that cover the area affected by Sandy are
not reporting any particular trouble connecting with homeowners.
State Farm says as of Tuesday evening, it had logged 6,000
homeowners policy claims, and 900 car claims. USAA, which has a
high number of active duty military members who may not be home
at the moment, says it has taken in 17,000 claims so far, with
the most common claim being for tree damage.
But with more than 6 million people still without power in
the U.S. Northeast and hundreds of thousands displaced, it will
be a while before all those claims filter in, as well as
complaints about customer services.
IF YOU CAN'T CALL NOW
The good news is that if you can't communicate right now,
that's ok, especially if you had to abandon your property for
dry ground.
"The insurance company isn't going to hold it against you if
you didn't board up the windows, but I'd get there as soon as I
could, after the storm," says Bob Hunter, director of insurance
for the Consumer Federation of America. "Don't wait months to
file a claim."
If you're at your home, and there's damage that needs to be
repaired right away or it will get worse, the insurance company
is actually going to be happy if you buy a tarp to cover a roof,
or start pumping your basement. "Absolutely do emergency
repairs," says State Farm spokesperson Holly Anderson.
Just before you start, take pictures and, if possible,
video. Be sure to save your receipts.
IF YOU CAN'T GET THROUGH
What if your insurance company is the one that has the busy
signal? In the areas affected by Sandy, the major insurers -
State Farm, Allstate Corp, Travelers Companies,
Chubb and Liberty Mutual - say they've staffed up offices and
are accessible to customers either by phone, Internet or mobile
app. Reuters was able to reach claims representatives at these
insurers in under one minute when called on Wednesday afternoon.
But if you don't have luck getting through, you can contact
most companies via social media.
That's what Michelle Leder did after a 75-foot maple tree
fell on her Peekskill, New York home just after the storm began
on Monday evening. Leder called the local police first, who told
her to immediately evacuate the premises.
In addition to calling Liberty Mutual, her insurer, at 5
a.m. on Tuesday to make a preliminary claim, Leder took to the
airwaves, sending the company a message via Twitter
(@LibertyMutual) to see if it would speed up the process.
"I don't do a lot of personal stuff on Twitter - I use it
for business, but every now and then I use it to make people pay
attention," says Leder, who has more than 12,000 followers via
the Twitter handle @footnoted and runs a website that monitors
regulatory filings of public companies.
The company promptly replied to her tweet with a toll-free
phone number and email. Even so, Leder says she is still waiting
to schedule an appointment with a claims adjuster.
The tree, which was owned by the city, has since been
removed by local authorities. However, the house may have
suffered serious structural damage.
Without power, Leder is currently holed up with her husband
- Scott Cooper and son Soren - at a friend's in nearby Ossining.
The Twitter handles of some big insurers include
@libertymutual, @Allstate, @usaa, @StateFarm, @FiremansFund.
After reviewing their Twitter feeds, it doesn't seem like many
customers are using this form of communication.
Also, depending on where you live and what your emergency
entails, you may be eligible for help from the Federal Emergency
Management Agency. You can reach FEMA at 800-621-FEMA (3362), or
register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or with any PDA device
at m.fema.gov.
IF YOU STILL ARE NOT HAPPY
States have consumer advocates who concentrate on insurance
complaints. If you have a problem reaching your insurer or
aren't happy with the service you are getting, you can file a
complaint in writing or via the web to the office in your state.
In New Jersey, it's the Department of Banking and Insurance; in
New York, it's the Insurance Division - Consumer Assistance
Unit. Even though state offices are closed, call centers are
open.
At the New York call center, for example, they've already
received several calls about how to complain.