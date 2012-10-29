Oct 29 Hurricane Sandy, located about 110 miles
(180 km) southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, and about 175
miles (285 km) south-southeast of New York City, is expected to
make landfall early Monday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane
Center said in its latest bulletin.
"Sandy is now moving toward the northwest near 28 miles per
hour (44 km per hour). This general motion is expected to
continue through this afternoon and evening until landfall
occurs, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest tonight,"
the agency said.
Sandy, which was packing maximum sustained winds near 90
miles per hour (150 km per hour) with higher gusts, is expected
to transition into a frontal or wintertime low pressure system
later today or tonight, the NHC said.
