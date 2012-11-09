* Lessons learned from past storms sped transport recovery
* Sandy a $14 billion revenue opportunity for truckers
* Crisis playbooks to be updated after some Sandy glitches
By Lynn Adler
Nov 9 U.S. train, truck and logistics companies
were among the first to get rolling in the aftermath of
Superstorm Sandy thanks to many lessons learned from Hurricane
Katrina and other storms, according to industry analysts and
executives.
That quick rebound is why the shipping business is expected
to be a key driver for the Northeast economy as the region
rebuilds.
Customers slammed by Sandy - many still without power and
fuel - need deliveries of everything from relief supplies to
lumber, machinery and replacement cars.
The need for speed represents an opportunity for trucking
and express delivery companies such as United Parcel Service Inc
and FedEx Corp, which began making some
deliveries the day after the storm.
"That business in the Northeast is really getting a lift
because supply chains have been disrupted and expedited
(service) is what you call on when you need to get something
somewhere," said Kevin Sterling, BB&T Capital Markets analyst in
Richmond, Virginia.
The expedited shipping services that UPS and FedEx
specialize in are premium services that are among the most
profitable for the package delivery companies.
Sandy represents a revenue opportunity close to $14 billion
for truckers, which will haul in a host of products, including
food, batteries, generators and building materials, said Noel
Perry, principal of Transport Fundamentals in Cornwall,
Pennsylvania.
Perry's estimate has spiked seven-fold since the end of
October as forecasts of the devastation swelled.
"I'd like to be a flatbed guy right now," Perry said.
Rental trucks are also in high demand, with customers in
Sandy's path replacing damaged vehicles and needing larger
fleets to help catch up on business lost during the storm.
Miami-based Ryder System Inc was sending up to 500
rental trucks to supplement the 1,200 rentals it typically has
in the storm zone.
Transport company shares have outperformed the broader
market in the days after the storm hit.
The Dow Jones Transportation average closed at
5018.28 on Friday, down 0.7 percent from the close on Oct. 26,
just before Sandy hit. The broader Dow Jones Industrial average
has fallen 2.2 percent in that time.
To be sure, delivery companies and railroads took a
short-term earnings hit from Sandy. Intermodal volume - the
supply of goods moved in containers that can be shifted from
train to truck or from ship to train, fell 3.8 percent in the
latest week due to East Coast port disruptions, said analyst
Fadi Chamoun of BMO Capital Markets.
"We expect volumes to begin to pick up over the next several
weeks as major ports such as New York-New Jersey are now back in
full swing and are working through the backlogs," he said.
In addition to backlogs and rebuilding volume, UPS and Fedex
the largest package delivery companies, are gearing up for
expected double-digit increases in holiday deliveries driven by
e-commerce.
Moody's Investor Service said East Coast freight railroads
CSX Corp and Norfolk Southern Corp could have
lower cash flows and higher costs in the current quarter, but
Sandy will not likely affect long-term operating performance,
liquidity or credit ratings.
LESSONS LEARNED
Freight transportation company triage playbooks have been
evolving with a series of disasters, including Hurricane
Katrina.
By the time Sandy hit, trucking and logistics companies had
topped off gas tanks, bought or rented back-up generators to
power distribution and fueling centers, and shipped relief and
manufacturing supplies to the Northeast that customers would
need after the storm. During the storm and in the days after,
these companies and East Coast railroads diverted shipments away
from the hardest-hit areas and found alternative delivery
options for customers
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which owns most of its trucking
fleet, is among the discount retailers that Moody's said will
benefit from storm recovery and rebuilding efforts.
Walmart has shipped more than 1,900 truckloads into the
storm zone, of which 600 were full of emergency products such as
gas cans, flashlights, batteries, water and chainsaws.
Plenty of trucks were ready to move the added supplies due
to Walmart's crisis preparation and Sandy's pre-holiday timing.
Walmart had rented and pre-positioned five generators and
had ready access to fuel at its Sam's Club warehouse locations.
"We really started to formalize our processes after
Hurricane Katrina," Bryan Boudreaux, senior vice president of
Walmart Supply Chain, Eastern Business Unit. "Unfortunately,
because of the wide area that I support and that Walmart has
across the United States, we've had plenty of opportunity to
update the processes all the time."
GENERATORS KEY
Despite all the emergency planning, Sandy unearthed some
problems that transport companies will address in crisis planner
updates.
Ryder had filled all of the gas tanks that serve lease
customers at its locations impacted by Sandy. But next time,
Ryder wants to get its generators, needed at some locations to
power fueling stations, to the crisis area sooner, said Robert
Sanchez, president and chief operating officer.
Ryder, which counts Dunkin' Donuts and Staples Inc
among its customers, said it bought generators after
Hurricanes Katrina and Wilma in the Southeast. Ryder this time
shipped the generators after Sandy hit, when it evaluated where
they would be most needed.
"One of the things we learned for the next time is that we
want to get those generators much closer to where the point of
impact is going to be, so that after the storm we can get them
hooked up and running and maybe buy ourselves another 24 hours
that we probably lost in transporting them," Sanchez said.
A downed cell-phone tower in New Jersey caused a half-day
communications failure that slightly deferred some UPS business.
As a result, UPS plans to more widely deploy high priority call
systems managed by the National Communication System, part of
the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
"That is an area that we need to look through, work through
and try to create a fallback if communications goes down on a
larger scale for a longer period of time," said Dan Gross, vice
president of UPS transportation network planning, North America.