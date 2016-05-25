BRIEF-Temasek, others plan to sell stake in Indonesian retailer - WSJ
* Temasek, others plan to sell stake in indonesian retailer - WSJ
May 25 Sanei Architecture Planning Co Ltd :
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 255,200 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 26
* Says offering price of 1,164 yen per share
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 8,500 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AxWqrr
JAKARTA, Feb 2 Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab on Thursday said it will invest $700 million to expand in Indonesia over the next four years, marking its biggest-ever investment in any country.
* Board recommends stock dividend of 7 percent and cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2jFBQIP) Further company coverage: