April 5 San Francisco could become the first
U.S. city to mandate fully paid parental leave, requiring
employers to shoulder a substantial portion of the burden and
far exceeding the benefits provided by California and other
states and cities.
If approved, the law would provide new parents working in
the private sector with six weeks of leave, nearly doubling the
pay they are now eligible to collect under California law.
Better benefits for parents are part of campaigns across the
nation aimed at combating rising income inequality. California's
governor on Monday signed into law a bill raising the state's
minimum wage from $10 to $15 an hour by the year
2023.
The parental leave vote, scheduled for the San Francisco
Board of Supervisors on Tuesday afternoon, comes at a time when
the United States lags other developed countries in parental
leave for employees.
San Francisco already offers 12 weeks of fully paid leave to
its approximately 30,000 city employees.
On Monday, New York's governor signed a bill granting
12-week paid family leave that will phase in by 2021.
California and New Jersey provide up to six weeks
of partial pay, while Rhode Island offers four, according to the
National Conference of State Legislatures. The city of Seattle
provides four weeks of fully paid leave.
The new San Francisco policy, which would take effect in
2017, would require private employers with at least 20 workers
to pay 45 percent of worker wages for as long as six weeks,
according to the legislation.
The remaining 55 percent of weekly wages would come from a
worker-funded state disability program.
Leave payments are calculated as a percentage of wages up to
an annual ceiling of $106,740.
Supporters say it will ease the financial burden on new
parents, enabling them to spend bonding time with their babies.
Opponents say it will put local businesses at a competitive
disadvantage, hurting profits and costing jobs.
In 2014, about 5,000 San Francisco residents accessed the
state's program for paid family leave for an average of 5.4
weeks. The ordinance would cover roughly 75 percent of
private-sector employees in the city, according to the city's
Office of Economic Analysis.
Parental leave has become a key enticement for technology
companies in Silicon Valley seeking to recruit and retain
employees.
Netflix Inc provides up to a year, while Facebook
Inc provides four months and Microsoft Corp
offers eight weeks.
Federally, the Family Medical Leave Act provides up to 12
weeks of unpaid leave to care for a newborn or adopted child.
The law applies to private employers with 50 or more employees.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sara
Catania and Jonathan Oatis)