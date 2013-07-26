US STOCKS-Futures slip after Trump's wiretap accusation
March 6 U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday as President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him cast a shadow on the market.
July 26 Moody's Investors Service said on Friday it cut San Francisco Community College District's general obligation bonds to A2 from A1, affecting about $358 million of debt.
The outlook is negative.
The downgrade reflects the increased possibility that the district will lose its accreditation in about one year, causing it to close, the rating agency said in a statement.
The City College said in July that the decision by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges has decided to terminate its accreditation effective July 31, 2014, is not yet final.
March 6 U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday as President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him cast a shadow on the market.
Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, as oil prices slipped on concerns over China's economic growth and Russia's oil output. March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed at a 1-week high on Friday as oil prices gained and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointed to a U.S. interest rate hike this month, while investors embraced recent strengtheni
* Aircastle announces proposed offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes