Dec 11 Sangamo BioSciences Inc reported promising preliminary data from two mid-stage studies on its potential experimental HIV/AIDS therapy.

The data showed the drug was safe and well-tolerated, the company said on Friday.

The experimental drug, codenamed SB-728-T, is being developed for the functional control of HIV/AIDS. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)