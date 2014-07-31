BRIEF-Zhejiang Yongtai Technology cuts stake in Jiangxi Fushine Pharma
* Says shareholder Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Co Ltd has sold 2.5 percent stake in the company on March 14, taking its holdings to 10.8 percent after transaction
July 31 Sangui Biotech International Inc : * Says Granulox technology patent now legally binding * Patent protection now applies to all member countries of European union and
was extended for another 18 years until 2031 * Patent expands existing protection of wound therapeutic granulox and
safeguards technology of production and application * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says shareholder Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Co Ltd has sold 2.5 percent stake in the company on March 14, taking its holdings to 10.8 percent after transaction
* Biosyent releases results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Uniqure NV files for mixed shelf of $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mNxrZc) Further company coverage: