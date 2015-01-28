Jan 28 Sangui Biotech International Inc

* Yields revenues of over $31,000 in Q2 2015 according to preliminary figures

* Revenues in first six months of FY 2015 amounted to approx. $105,000 after $60,303 in respective period of previous year

* Says revenues from royalties and product sales of more than $31,000 in course of Q2 of FY 2015