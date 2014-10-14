Swatch Group seeing strong demand so far in 2017 - CEO
BIEL, Switzerland, March 16 Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
ZURICH Oct 14 Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit AG said it would buy Finland-based Sanitec Corp in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.4 billion, to expand its product offering in the medium- to high-end segment.
Geberit said it would offer 97 Swedish krone ($14) per Sanitec share and that Sanitec's board has unanimously recommended that shareholders accept the offer.
"This transaction will make us the leader in the broader sanitary products industry and expand the addressable market for Geberit," Geberit CEO and Chairman Albert Baehny said in a statement. ($1 = 7.1296 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Dollar hit 1-mth low after Fed stops short of hawkish message
* Big companies concerned about tighter India food regulations