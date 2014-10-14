(Repeats to additional subscribers)

ZURICH Oct 14 Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit AG said it would buy Finland-based Sanitec Corp in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.4 billion, to expand its product offering in the medium- to high-end segment.

Geberit said it would offer 97 Swedish krone ($14) per Sanitec share and that Sanitec's board has unanimously recommended that shareholders accept the offer.

"This transaction will make us the leader in the broader sanitary products industry and expand the addressable market for Geberit," Geberit CEO and Chairman Albert Baehny said in a statement. ($1 = 7.1296 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)