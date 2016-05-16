May 16 Sanjiang Shopping Club Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.2 yuan (pre-tax) per share to shareholders of record on May 18 for 2015

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PW88sz

