BRIEF-Bionaturis unit gets patents in Europe and Japan
* European Patent Office (EPO) has granted a patent to the company's unit, Zera Intein Protein (ZIP) Solutions for protein body-inducing polypeptide sequences
Dec 16 China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says lockup period for 622.5 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Dec 18
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jav45v
Further company coverage (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
* European Patent Office (EPO) has granted a patent to the company's unit, Zera Intein Protein (ZIP) Solutions for protein body-inducing polypeptide sequences
* Q4 adj EBITDA up 15 pct, in line with market view (Adds details on avelumab, outlook)
* Says the co to be listed on TSE second section since March 16, changed from TSE JASDAQ