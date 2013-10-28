Oct 28 China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit up 21.6 percent y/y at 274.1 million yuan ($45.05 million)

* Says January-September net profit up 17.3 percent y/y at 875.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/naz24v

($1 = 6.0840 Chinese yuan)