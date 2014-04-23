April 23 Sanlam Ltd :
* Sanlam Emerging Markets to acquire 51 pct of MCIS Zurich
Insurance Berhad in Malaysia
* Deal for approximately ZAR 1.25 billion (ringgit Malaysia
387.6 million)
* SEM will reach its 51 pct interest in two phases - firstly
through acquisition of a 40 pct interest from Koperasi, followed
by a further 11 pct through a take-over offer to minority
shareholders
* Should there be insufficient minority acceptances via
take-over offer, additional shares necessary to reach a 51 pct
interest to be purchased directly from Koperasi
