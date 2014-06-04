June 4 Sanlam Ltd :
* New business volumes of 59 billion rand (excluding white
label), up 21 percent on 2013.
* Normalised headline earnings up by some 30 percent
* Personal finance for first four months to April recorded a
26 percent increase in new business sales.
* We do not anticipate an improvement in economic
environment for remainder of year
* General operating conditions are therefore expected to
remain challenging with a resulting impact on group's key
operational performance indicators
* Group had excess capital of 4 billion rand available for
redeployment at end of December 2013
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: