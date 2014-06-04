June 4 Sanlam Ltd :

* New business volumes of 59 billion rand (excluding white label), up 21 percent on 2013.

* Normalised headline earnings up by some 30 percent

* Personal finance for first four months to April recorded a 26 percent increase in new business sales.

* We do not anticipate an improvement in economic environment for remainder of year

* General operating conditions are therefore expected to remain challenging with a resulting impact on group's key operational performance indicators

* Group had excess capital of 4 billion rand available for redeployment at end of December 2013