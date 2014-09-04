UPDATE 2-NYSE Arca to review closing prices, trading to resume Tuesday
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.
Sept 4 Sanlam Ltd
* For six months ended June 30, normalised headline EPS up 27 pct
* For six months ended June 30, sanlam life insurance limited car cover of 4.4 times
* Six-Month normalised headline earnings of R4.4 billion are 27 pct up on 2013
* Only declares an annual dividend due to costs involved in distributing an interim dividend
* H1 net income R50.16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, March 21 Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd , the country's No. 2 airline, said it would run five return flights a week between the city of Melbourne and Hong Kong, making good on previously disclosed plans to tap the lucrative Chinese travel market.
* Has placed a trading halt on works finance (nz) limited's debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: