Sept 4 Sanlam Ltd

* For six months ended June 30, normalised headline EPS up 27 pct

* For six months ended June 30, sanlam life insurance limited car cover of 4.4 times

* Six-Month normalised headline earnings of R4.4 billion are 27 pct up on 2013

* Only declares an annual dividend due to costs involved in distributing an interim dividend

* H1 net income R50.16 million