BRIEF-New World Development Co Ltd says HY profit attributable HK$4.34 billion
* HY profit attributable HK$ 4.34 billion versus HK$3.30 billion
JOHANNESBURG Dec 5 Sanlam Ltd : * Says new business volumes of R102 billion (excluding white label), up 16% on
2011 for 10 months to October * Says normalised headline earnings per share up 19% * Says discretionary capital balance amounts to some R3 billion * Says investigating some opportunities that could utilise a substantial
portion of available discretionary capital
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Northern Trust Corp has deployed a new blockchain-based system built with International Business Machines Corp to record information on transactions involving private equity funds, in one of the first commercial deployments of the nascent technology.
By Susan Mathew Feb 22 Southeast Asian stock markets were largely flat on Wednesday, except Singapore which gained tracking U.S. stocks that rose to record highs on Tuesday driven by strong earnings. Stellar results by consumer stocks took Wall Street higher while the U.S. dollar strengthened on hawkish comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday strengthening the case for rate hikes to remain on track. Singapore stocks snapped two days of losses, rising 0.5 per