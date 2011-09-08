(Adds details)

* H1 diluted HEPS up 30 pct to 109.6 cents

* Outlook for the rest of 2011 remains cautious

* Shares down 3 pct this year

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 South African insurer Sanlam reported a 30 percent increase in first-half earnings on Thursday, and said it would pay $265 million for a stake in the financial services arm of its Indian partner, Shriram Group.

South Africa's second-largest insurer and one of the country's largest fund managers said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 109.6 cents in the six months to end-June, compared with 84.1 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the main gauge of profit in South Africa and excludes certain one-time items.

Sanlam said it was helped by an 11 percent increase in new business volumes, particularly life insurance, and an increase in net fund inflows to its asset management unit.

Sanlam, which already had stakes in Shriram Group's insurance businesses, said it would pay 1.9 billion rand ($265 million) in cash for a 26 percent stake in unit Shriram Capital, to gain more exposure to India's financial services industry.

Shriram Capital's activities include commercial and retail financing, stock broking and the distribution of wealth products, Sanlam said.

The South African firm said it was also investigating a number of opportunities for expansion into Africa, with Mozambique likely to be added in 2011.

Discovery , South Africa's largest health insurer, posted a 6 percent rise in full-year headline earnings last week.

Sanlam shares have fallen more than 3 percent so far this year, compared with a 5 percent decline in South Africa's Top-40 index . ($1 = 7.152 South African Rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by David Dolan)