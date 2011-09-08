(Adds details)
* H1 diluted HEPS up 30 pct to 109.6 cents
* Outlook for the rest of 2011 remains cautious
* Shares down 3 pct this year
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 South African insurer
Sanlam reported a 30 percent increase in first-half
earnings on Thursday, and said it would pay $265 million for a
stake in the financial services arm of its Indian partner,
Shriram Group.
South Africa's second-largest insurer and one of the
country's largest fund managers said diluted headline earnings
per share totalled 109.6 cents in the six months to end-June,
compared with 84.1 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS is the main gauge of profit in South Africa and
excludes certain one-time items.
Sanlam said it was helped by an 11 percent increase in new
business volumes, particularly life insurance, and an increase
in net fund inflows to its asset management unit.
Sanlam, which already had stakes in Shriram Group's
insurance businesses, said it would pay 1.9 billion rand ($265
million) in cash for a 26 percent stake in unit Shriram Capital,
to gain more exposure to India's financial services industry.
Shriram Capital's activities include commercial and retail
financing, stock broking and the distribution of wealth
products, Sanlam said.
The South African firm said it was also investigating a
number of opportunities for expansion into Africa, with
Mozambique likely to be added in 2011.
Discovery , South Africa's largest health insurer,
posted a 6 percent rise in full-year headline earnings last
week.
Sanlam shares have fallen more than 3 percent so far this
year, compared with a 5 percent decline in South Africa's Top-40
index .
($1 = 7.152 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by David Dolan)