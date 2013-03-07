* Diluted headline EPS at 287 cents vs 250 cents
JOHANNESBURG, March 7 South Africa's biggest
life insurer, Sanlam Ltd, reported a
smaller-than-expected 15 percent rise in full-year profit on
Thursday as consumers refrained from taking up new policies.
But shares in Sanlam rose about 1 percent after the Cape
Town-based company declared a forecast-beating dividend and a
special dividend.
Sanlam said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 287
cents in the year to end-December, from 250 cents a year
earlier.
That was well below the 298 cents in a Thomson Reuters
StarMine estimate, which gives more weight to top-ranked
analysts.
Headline EPS, the benchmark profit measure in South Africa,
excludes certain one-time items.
South African insurers are struggling to write new policies
as unemployment, high personal debt levels and a tentative
economic growth eat into consumers' deposable income.
But a rally in domestic equity and bond markets over the
last year, which boosts fees earned on assets under their
management, has helped them maintain some growth.
Sanlam, which owns a controlling stake in domestic short
term insurer Santam, lifted its annual dividend by 27
percent to 165 cents per share and said it would pay an
additional 50 cents in a special dividend.
StarMine had predicted a dividend payout of 16 cents per
share.
The company's stock picked up 0.7 percent to 48.04 rand by
0916 GMT, largely in line with the JSE Top-40 index.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)