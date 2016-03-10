JOHANNESBURG, March 10 Sanlam Ltd, South Africa's largest insurer by value, on Thursday reported a lower-than-average increase in annual profit due to wary spending by consumers battling job losses and high personal debt.

Insurers in Africa's most advanced economy have been bulking up their presence elsewhere in Africa to offset slowing growth at home, but the continent's prospects have been dealt a blow by a collapse in commodity prices.

"2015 was one of the toughest years for business in and outside South Africa since the financial crisis in 2008," Sanlam said in a statement on Thursday.

Sanlam's normalised headline earnings - a key profit measure that strips out certain one-off items - increased by 6 percent to 8.8 billion rand ($579 million), or 433.1 cents per share, in the year ended December.

The company's growth in 2015 was higher than the 3 percent growth it recorded in 2014, but is much lower than the 19 percent average growth over the past three years. ($1 = 15.2018 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Savio D'Souza)