LONDON Jan 17 Dublin-based San Leon Energy said on Tuesday it was inviting bids for a stake in its Albanian exploration licence, which it said could hold over a billion barrels of oil, after receiving a number of unsolicited bids.

"The Company has recently signed Confidentiality Agreements with several large E&P companies regarding farming into the licence; and continues to receive unsolicited interest from other large E&P companies," San Leon said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Mike Nesbit)