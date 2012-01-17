* Opens data room for bidders
* Says seismic indicates 1 billion barrels of oil
* Shares rise 11 pct
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, Jan 17 Dublin-based San Leon
Energy said on Tuesday it was inviting bids for a stake
in its Albanian exploration licence, which it said could hold
over a billion barrels of oil, after receiving a number of
unsolicited bids.
The company said in a statement it had opened a data room
for prospective bidders and was in talks with "several large E&P
companies".
San Leon's London-listed shares traded up 12 percent at
11.33 pence at 0852 GMT.
The group did not say how much it expected to raise but such
deals are usually cut on the basis that the purchaser agrees to
cover all or part of the seller's share of field exploration and
development costs.
From the early 1990s, a number of international oil
companies including Chevron, Occidental, ENI
and Royal Dutch Shell explored in Albania but
with disappointing results.
In recent years a number of small explorers including
PetroManas and Stream Oil & Gas have returned to
the country and taken up the drilling effort.
The companies have cited multi-billion barrel potential
reserves.
However, the U.S. government's Energy Information
Administration records the country as having only 200 million
barrels of proven reserves and the BP Statistical Review of
World Energy ascribes no reserves to Albania.
Nonetheless, Canada's Bankers Petroleum has brought
production onstream and is currently pumping around 15,000
barrels per day. Cairn Energy, considered one of the
UK's most successful explorers has also bought exploration
licences in the country but has yet to begin work there.
