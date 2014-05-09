UPDATE 1-China's Sinopec close to snapping up Chevron's South African oil assets -sources
* Deal would give Sinopec first refinery in Africa (Adds transaction details, industry context)
May 9 San Leon Energy Plc
* Notes announcement yesterday by Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd ("Transatlantic") with reference to farm-in agreement in Permian/ SW carboniferous basin of Poland, outline terms of which were notified by company on 27 march 2014.
* Company confirms that it is in continuing discussions with Transatlantic over details of proposed work program to be completed following execution of farm in agreement
* Will update market once final detailed work program has been agreed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, March 17 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) is nearing an agreement to buy a majority stake in Chevron Corp's South African assets, which are estimated at $1 billion, two people familiar with the transaction said.
