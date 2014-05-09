May 9 San Leon Energy Plc

* Notes announcement yesterday by Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd ("Transatlantic") with reference to farm-in agreement in Permian/ SW carboniferous basin of Poland, outline terms of which were notified by company on 27 march 2014.

* Company confirms that it is in continuing discussions with Transatlantic over details of proposed work program to be completed following execution of farm in agreement

* Will update market once final detailed work program has been agreed.