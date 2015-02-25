WARSAW Feb 25 London-listed gas explorer San
Leon said on Wednesday it had made its first commercial
gas discovery in Poland.
"This is the well we have been waiting for - a significant
gas discovery in one of the highest-priced gas markets in
Europe," Oisin Fanning, executive chairman at San Leon, was
quoted as saying in a statement.
"This well is transformational for the company, a step
towards energy independence for Poland".
The well is in Rawicz, in south-western Poland. It commenced
flow testing on Feb. 5 and has to date flowed at a rate of up to
4.1 million standard cubic feet per day.
San Leon said it plans to drill another three to five wells
to develop the field.
The Rawicz project is operated by Palomar Natural Resources,
which has a 65 percent share in equity. San Leon owns a 35
percent equity share of the first two wells.
The discovery was of conventional gas.
San Leon is also one of the few foreign investors still
looking for shale gas in Poland. Hopes for commercial shale gas
production dimmed after Chevron became the latest major
energy company to quit Poland.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe)