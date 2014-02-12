LONDON Feb 12 UK-listed gas explorer San Leon
and U.S. oil services firm Baker Hughes signed
a letter of intent on Wednesday to jointly develop Poland's
Skiekierki shale gas field.
The companies plan to start gas production from four
existing wells, with Baker Hughes providing the funding needed
in cash or field services, the companies said.
Poland's shale gas exploration landscape has been troubled
by a huge reserve estimation downgrade and a lacking legal
framework, resulting in major oil and gas explorers such as
Marathon Oil and Exxon Mobil leaving the
country.
Poland's Prime Minister has since promised a new
investor-friendly shale gas law to attract oil and gas explorers
back to the country that is one of Europe's most shale-friendly
nations.
Each of San Leon's four wells at the Siekierki field
produced between 2-3 million cubic feet during testing, the
company said on Wednesday.
San Leon also announced last month that it had carried out
successful shale gas tests at a site near the northern city of
Gdansk, making it the most commercially advanced shale project
in the country.