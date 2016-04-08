Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
April 8 Fairfax India Holdings Corp, part of Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Holdings, said it would invest $300 million in privately held Indian petrochemical company Sanmar Chemicals Group through a combination of equity and fixed-income securities.
Fairfax India will acquire a 30 percent equity ownership in Sanmar as a result of the investment, Fairfax India said on Friday.
Reuters had earlier reported that Fairfax India is close to acquiring a minority stake in Sanmar, citing sources familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.