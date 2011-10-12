MANILA Oct 12 San Miguel Brewery Inc , a unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp , said on Wednesday it had board approval to sell up to 20 billion pesos ($460 million) worth of peso-denominated bonds with a minimum maturity of 5 years.

Proceeds would be used to refinance the peso-denominated fixed rate bonds issued by the company in 2009 and maturing in 2012, it said in a disclosure.

It has yet to set the terms, conditions and timing of the bond sale.

($1 = 43.450 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)