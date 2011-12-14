MANILA Dec 14 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Wednesday it will buy 46 percent of a local unit of Indonesia's Citra group, which controls the tollways operations in Manila's Skyway project.

San Miguel Corp told the stock exchange a wholly-owned subsidiary, San Miguel Holdings Corp. (SMHC), had accepted the invitation of the Citra Group to buy 46 percent of Atlantic Aurum Inc.

The company controls Citra Metro Manila Tollways Corp, the concession holder and operator of the Skyway Project.

"Under the agreement with the Citra Group, SMHC has a continuing option to acquire up to 51 percent of Atlantic at a later date," San Miguel Corp said in a statement, but did not indicate any amount for the stock purchase.

San Miguel, in an aggressive expansion away from its traditional food and drinks businesses in the last three years, has added infrastructure, telecommunications, power and oil refinery to its portfolio. (Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by John Mair)