MANILA Dec 28 Indonesia's Citra group said on Wednesday it and Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp are studying a possible $57 million investment in the second phase of a tollway project south of Manila.

The announcement came just weeks after San Miguel said it would buy 46 percent of Atlantic Aurum Inc., the local unit of Citra group, which controls and operates Manila's elevated tollway connecting the capital to southern provinces.

Citra said in a statement it was jointly studying with San Miguel Holdings Corp, a wholly-owned unit of the San Miguel group, a proposal from the operator of Star Tollway to upgrade and expand a 42-kilometre toll road in Batangas province south of the capital.

The study is expected to be completed in 30 to 45 days.

"We were invited by Star and we are currently studying to invest in Phase 2 of the Star Tollway project, which will widen the existing two lanes to four lanes from Lipa to Batangas City," Citra's president, Shadik Wahono, said in the statement.

Target groundbreaking was middle of 2012, with the project expected to be completed in 24 months at a cost of 2.5 billion pesos ($57 million), Citra said.

Wahono said the group would also study the cost of improving the project plan, such as adding more lighting, modern monitoring systems, security cameras and speed guns.

San Miguel, in an aggressive expansion away from its traditional food and drinks businesses in the last three years, has added infrastructure, telecommunications, power and an oil refinery to its portfolio.

It has an option to buy the remaining stake in Atlantic of Citra group that it does not already own at a later date.

($1 = 44 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco)