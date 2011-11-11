* Jan-Sept net income 11.9 bln pesos vs yr-ago 12.7 bln pesos

* Says cautious about economic outlook

* Hopes for good Q4 sales (Adds more details from company statement, background)

By Rosemarie Francisco

MANILA, Nov 11 San Miguel Corp's net income fell 6.3 percent in the first nine months of the year even though the Philippine conglomerate's revenues more than doubled, and it said it has a cautious outlook on the economy.

San Miguel, the country's dominant food and beverage producer for decades before an aggressive expansion saw it become the biggest power player, expects holiday spending in the traditionally strong final quarter to support revenues.

"We expect good sales growth in the last quarter," company chairman Eduardo Cojuangco said in a statement.

"So while the economy still gives us reason to be cautious, we are confident that we can deliver on our commitments to our stakeholders," he said.

San Miguel, one of the country's biggest firms with a market value of $6.4 billion, said it had reported net income of 11.9 billion pesos ($275 million) in the first nine months, against 12.7 billion pesos it disclosed a year earlier.

The company said its recurring net income in the period climbed 41 percent to 11.6 billion pesos.

Its nine-months results meant San Miguel posted net profit of 1.1 billion pesos in the third quarter, down about 17 percent from a year ago based on Reuters' calculations, as it had earlier reported January-to-June net income of 10.8 billion pesos.

Analysts had expected San Miguel to post net income of 5.2 billion pesos in the third quarter and 23.9 billion in the full year, up 19 percent from 2010, based on consensus forecast of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

POWER PRICES

Joseph Roxas, president of Eagle Equities said lower power prices this year compared to last year, when prices were elevated due to a drought that dried up hydropower facilities, may have dampened gains in the group's power units.

San Miguel did not give details on the performance of its power businesses, apart from saying the sector delivered a "significant contribution."

The group accounts for nearly 30 percent of installed capacity on the main Luzon island and has plans to add 3,000 MW of new capacity in the next 10 years via greenfield power projects requiring investments of about 90.4 billion pesos.

The company was reported to have deferred a planned $850 million initial public offer of its power unit, SMC Global Power Holdings, which would have been the country's biggest.

Group revenues hit 393.4 billion pesos in the nine-month period, up 143 percent from a year ago.

Its flagship firm San Miguel Brewery, part-owned by Japan's Kirin Holdings, had operating income of 14.7 billion pesos in the nine months to September, up 9 percent from a year earlier on a 3 percent growth in sales volume.

Apart from power and oil refineries, San Miguel has also added infrastructure, telecommunications, and coal mining to its portfolio.

The earnings results were announced after the market closed. San Miguel gained 1.12 percent on Friday, as the broader market index climbed 0.65 percent.

The stock has lost more than a quarter of its value this year, compared with the market's 3.5 percent gain.

($1 = 43.355 Philippine Pesos) (Additional reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)