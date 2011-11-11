MANILA Nov 11 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp's net income fell 6.3 percent in the first
nine months of 2011 despite more than doubling revenues on
strong performances by its power and oil refinery units.
San Miguel, the dominant food and beverage producer for
decades before becoming the country's biggest power player in
recent years, said in a statement it had reported net income of
11.9 billion pesos ($275 million) in the first nine months of
2011, against 12.7 billion pesos it reported a year earlier.
Its January to September results meant it posted net profit
of 1.1 billion pesos in the third quarter, down sharply by about
17 percent from a year ago, as it had earlier reported
January-to-June net income of 10.8 billion pesos, based on
Reuters' calculations.
Analysts had expected San Miguel, one of the country's
biggest listed firms with a market value of $6.4 billion, to
post net income of 5.2 billion pesos in the third quarter and
23.9 billion in the full year, up 19 percent from 2010, based on
consensus forecast of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its flagship firm San Miguel Brewery, part-owned by
Japan's Kirin Holdings, had operating income of 14.7
billion pesos in the nine months to September, up 9 percent from
a year earlier.
Apart from power and oil refinery, San Miguel, in an
aggressive expansion away from its traditional food and drinks
businesses, has also added infrastructure, telecommunications,
and coal mining to its portfolio.
San Miguel shares gained 1.12 percent on Friday, as the
broader market index climbed 0.65 percent.
The stock has lost more than a quarter of its value this
year, compared with the market's 3.5 percent gain.
($1 = 43.355 Philippine Pesos)
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Erik dela Cruz)