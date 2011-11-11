MANILA Nov 11 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp's net income fell 6.3 percent in the first nine months of 2011 despite more than doubling revenues on strong performances by its power and oil refinery units.

San Miguel, the dominant food and beverage producer for decades before becoming the country's biggest power player in recent years, said in a statement it had reported net income of 11.9 billion pesos ($275 million) in the first nine months of 2011, against 12.7 billion pesos it reported a year earlier.

Its January to September results meant it posted net profit of 1.1 billion pesos in the third quarter, down sharply by about 17 percent from a year ago, as it had earlier reported January-to-June net income of 10.8 billion pesos, based on Reuters' calculations.

Analysts had expected San Miguel, one of the country's biggest listed firms with a market value of $6.4 billion, to post net income of 5.2 billion pesos in the third quarter and 23.9 billion in the full year, up 19 percent from 2010, based on consensus forecast of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its flagship firm San Miguel Brewery, part-owned by Japan's Kirin Holdings, had operating income of 14.7 billion pesos in the nine months to September, up 9 percent from a year earlier.

Apart from power and oil refinery, San Miguel, in an aggressive expansion away from its traditional food and drinks businesses, has also added infrastructure, telecommunications, and coal mining to its portfolio.

San Miguel shares gained 1.12 percent on Friday, as the broader market index climbed 0.65 percent.

The stock has lost more than a quarter of its value this year, compared with the market's 3.5 percent gain.

($1 = 43.355 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Erik dela Cruz)