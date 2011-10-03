MANILA Oct 3 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp has dropped plans to pursue a $1 billion conversion of a 620-megawatt power plant it acquired in 2009 and is now looking to sell the asset, the company said on Monday, confirming a local newspaper report.

The company was now considering selling the Limay combined cycle facility in Bataan, north of the capital Manila. San Miguel's energy unit had paid the government $13.5 million for the asset two years ago.

"Yes, we may," San Miguel president Ramon Ang told Reuters in a mobile text message when asked to confirm a Philippine Daily Inquirer report saying the company was selling the facility.

The report said San Miguel, now the country's largest power producer, wanted to dispose of the asset because of the high cost of diesel fuel used to run the power plant.

The company was preparing for the acquisition of other power plants over the next several years, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

San Miguel's power arm, SMC Global Power Holdings Corp, is planning to raise up to 27.3 billion Philippine pesos ($624 million) this year, in what maybe the country's biggest initial public offering, to fund additional investments in power projects.

SMC Global Power said in a regulatory filing it was considering adding 3,000 MW of new capacity in its power portfolio in the next 10 years via greenfield power projects requiring investments of about 90.4 billion pesos.

The new facilities are composed of two coal-fired plants currently in advanced stages of planning -- the 300-MW facility in Cavite on the main Luzon island and a 150-MW plant in the central Leyte province -- and new power projects in Bulacan province north of Manila and in Davao in southern Philippines.

It also wants to bid for a state contract to manage and use the power output of the 146-MW Naga power plant, and the 588-MW Unified Leyte geothermal facility, both in central Philippines.

Shares of San Miguel were down 1.37 percent by mid-session on Monday as the broader market index lost 2.22 percent. The Philippine market fell in step with most Asian stocks on deepening concerns over slowing global growth.

($1 = 43.7 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)