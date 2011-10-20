MANILA Oct 20 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Thursday it will buy nearly 38 percent of unlisted Eastern Telecommunications Philippines Inc from ISM Communications Corp for 1.51 billion pesos ($35 million).

The purchase of the shares from ISM, owned by San Miguel director Roberto Ongpin, would increase the San Miguel group's holdings in Eastern Telecoms to around 78 percent.

San Miguel Equity Securities Inc struck the share purchase agreement with ISM after the group's board of directors approved the deal last month.

In December 2010, San Miguel, through Vega Telecom Inc, bought an effective 40 percent stake in Eastern Telecoms, also from ISM Communications.

San Miguel, in an aggressive expansion away from its traditional food and drinks businesses in the last three years, has added infrastructure, telecommunications, power and oil refinery to its portfolio.

But its telecommunications venture has yet to take up a substantial share of the saturated local market. San Miguel also holds stakes in Bell Telecommunications Philippines, Inc., and Liberty Telecommunications Holdings Inc .

Shares of San Miguel slipped 0.4 percent and ISM fell 1.5 percent in a broader market that lost 0.6 percent on Thursday. ($1 = 43.160 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)