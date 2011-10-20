MANILA Oct 20 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp said on Thursday it will buy nearly 38
percent of unlisted Eastern Telecommunications Philippines Inc
from ISM Communications Corp for 1.51 billion pesos
($35 million).
The purchase of the shares from ISM, owned by San Miguel
director Roberto Ongpin, would increase the San Miguel group's
holdings in Eastern Telecoms to around 78 percent.
San Miguel Equity Securities Inc struck the share purchase
agreement with ISM after the group's board of directors approved
the deal last month.
In December 2010, San Miguel, through Vega Telecom Inc,
bought an effective 40 percent stake in Eastern Telecoms, also
from ISM Communications.
San Miguel, in an aggressive expansion away from its
traditional food and drinks businesses in the last three years,
has added infrastructure, telecommunications, power and oil
refinery to its portfolio.
But its telecommunications venture has yet to take up a
substantial share of the saturated local market. San Miguel also
holds stakes in Bell Telecommunications Philippines, Inc., and
Liberty Telecommunications Holdings Inc .
Shares of San Miguel slipped 0.4 percent and ISM fell 1.5
percent in a broader market that lost 0.6 percent on Thursday.
($1 = 43.160 Philippine Pesos)
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)