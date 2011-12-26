MANILA Dec 26 San Miguel Brewery Inc (SMB), a unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp, is seeking to change the terms of three of its bond issues, saying on Monday it wanted to better protect the interest of lenders.

SMB has launched a consent solicitation for proposed changes to the trust agreement dated March 16, 2009 that covers its 8.25 percent Series A bonds due 2012, 8.875 percent Series B bonds due 2014, and 10.5 percent Series C bonds due 2019.

The company wants consent from bondholders to replace the minimum Current Ratio of 1:1 in the terms and conditions of the bonds with a minimum Interest Coverage Ratio (ICR) of 4.75:1.

"The minimum ICR is a more relevant measure in monitoring the financial health of SMB, as it gives an indication of whether SMB has sufficient margin in operating profit to cover increases in the cost of debt," it said in a statement.

San Miguel Brewery said the minimum ICR is believed to be a stronger measure for protecting the interest of lenders since it limited additional debt unless SMB was able to generate enough earnings to service such debt.

It said the ICR was consistent with metrics used by credit rating agencies in assessing financial strength of issuers and allowed for a more efficient use by SMB of its resources.

ING Bank N.V.-Manila Branch is advisor for the consent solicitation, which will expire on Jan. 27 next year. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)