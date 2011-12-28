* Says airline owner seeking assistance
MANILA Dec 28 Philippine food-to-power
conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Wednesday Filipino
tycoon Lucio Tan, owner of Philippine Airlines, sought
its help for the flag carrier's refleeting and modernisation
plans.
San Miguel, in a disclosure to the stock exchange, confirmed
local media reports it was in talks with the PAL Holdings Inc
owner, but said no agreement has been forged yet.
"We confirm that the company was invited by Mr. Lucio Tan,
the controlling shareholder of PAL Holdings Inc to participate
and assist in the refleeting and modernisation of the aircraft
of Philippine Airlines in preparation for the projected heavy
influx of tourists in the coming years," San Miguel said.
"In the event a definitive agreement is concluded, an
appropriate disclosure shall be made to the exchange," it said.
It was not clear if the assistance was via an equity
investment.
Local media reports said San Miguel President Ramon Ang was
conducting due diligence on PAL.
But PAL Holdings, which owns Philippine Airlines, denied
reports it was in talks with San Miguel to sell a stake in the
holding firm.
"Upon verification with the corporate secretary...please be
informed that there is presently no discussion on possible
investment by San Miguel Corp in PAL Holdings Inc," it said in a
statement.
PAL, Asia's oldest airline, has been facing a labour crisis
in recent months after some workers walked out of their jobs to
protest the carrier's plan to outsource airport services,
catering and call centre operations.
PAL SHARES RISE
In August, PAL president Jaime Bautista said the carrier
needed to refleet to stay competitive.
Shares of San Miguel ended up 0.5 percent in light trade on
Wednesday against a 0.6 percent drop in the main share index
. PAL Holdings rose as much as 6 percent before closing
just 0.9 percent firmer.
PAL has risen around 53 percent so far this year, way above
gains of nearly 4 percent in the main index. San Miguel
has lost about 29 percent.
The airline was also rumoured to be an acquisition target of
Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd and its Philippine
unit PLDT, but the two companies denied the market talk
in September.
In another disclosure, San Miguel said it expects its
revenue and operating profit to grow by double digits in 2012,
confirming a report in a local daily.
Its unlisted power unit, SMC Global Power Holdings Corp,
separately said it had finalised the sale of the 620-megawatt
Limay power plant, bought from the government in 2009 at $13.5
million, to local firm Millenium Holdings Inc for an undisclosed
amount.
San Miguel, with a market value of $6.3 billion, remains the
country's dominant food and beverage manufacturer even after its
aggressive expansion in recent years into power generation, oil
refining and marketing, mining and infrastructure.
($1 = 43.9 pesos)
