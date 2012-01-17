MANILA Jan 17 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp said it offered to expand the capacity of
one of Manila's major elevated railways.
The operator of the elevated railways system, Metro Rail
Transit Corp, is a takeover target of San Miguel's rival Metro
Pacific Investments Corp.
San Miguel, in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, said it
had submitted a proposal to the Department of Transportation and
Communications (DOTC) for the expansion of the capacity of the
Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3. It did not provide details of
the offer.
Metro Pacific, the local flagship of Hong Kong-based
conglomerate First Pacific Co Ltd, last year offered
$1.1 billion to acquire the government's stake in the company
operating MRT Line 3.
A local newspaper on Tuesday quoted an unnamed DOTC official
as saying that Metro Pacific's proposal to take over and expand
MRT Line 3's capacity was "still on the table for review because
SMC offered a similar proposal."
Officials at the DOTC could not immediately be reached for
comment.
San Miguel has another elevated railway project in the
capital, the proposed $1.6 billion MRT-7 line that will run up
to Bulacan, north of Manila.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)