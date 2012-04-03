* Deal would be for about 49 pct of PAL parent
* PAL Holdings stake worth about $500 million
* San Miguel president says companies meeting Tuesday
MANILA, April 3 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp is near to completing a deal to buy an indirect
stake in the country's flag carrier, Philippine Airlines Inc
(PAL), in what would be San Miguel's first foray in the
transportation business, sources from the two companies said.
San Miguel, which in recent years has been
aggressively expanding its business empire away from its
traditional food and drinks portfolio, is set to acquire an
indirect stake in PAL by buying a stake of about 49
percent in its parent, PAL Holdings, one source said.
"It will be through the parent company, PAL Holdings," said
a source with knowledge of the deal when asked about the sale of
the airline. "Documentation is being finalised."
A 49 percent stake in PAL Holdings would be worth around
21.7 billion pesos ($508 million) based on Monday's closing
price.
Asked if San Miguel has reached a deal to buy into the
airline, company president Ramon Ang said in a mobile text
message late on Monday: "Will be meeting them tomorrow to
discuss." He did not give further details.
Shares of PAL Holdings hit a record high of 8.3 pesos on
Monday and are up 17 percent this year in step with gains in the
main stock index.
San Miguel had previously offered to pay $500 million for a
stake of more than 40 percent in the airline, sources said,
adding the company completed its due diligence on the flag
carrier in February.
Another source with knowledge of the deal said a 49 percent
ownership in PAL Holdings would be equivalent to a stake of
around 40 percent in the airline, the oldest in Asia.
Tobacco tycoon Lucio Tan owns 85 percent of the airline via
his wholly-owned firm, Trust Mark Holdings Corp. The rest is
held by employees, other Tan-held companies and the government
through a state firm.
Sources earlier said the business group of Manuel
Pangilinan, chairman of the Philippines' largest listed firm,
PLDT, and chief executive of the telco's parent, Hong
Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd, had made a counteroffer
to buy into PAL.
But the Tan group had signed an agreement with San Miguel in
December in which it agreed to talk exclusively to the owner of
the country's oldest brewery.
San Miguel has been expanding into capital-intensive sectors
such as infrastructure, power, mining, and telecoms in the last
four years as it seeks faster profit growth after dominating the
local food and drinks sector for decades.
PAL has suffered from labour problems, tough competition
from budget airlines and high fuel prices for years, dimming
prospects for the airline which posted a net loss of $33.5
million in the three months ending Dec. 31 compared to a net
profit of $15.1 million a year earlier.
PAL briefly shut in 1998 due to the weight of its debt and
labour problems, but reopened after creditors agreed on a
restructuring plan. It still carries around $900 million in
debt, but has significantly reduced the load from more than $2
billion at the height of its financial and labour problems.
($1 = 42.7050 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Matt Driskill)