KUALA LUMPUR Aug 29 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel plans to spend $1 billion over three to five years to upgrade a Malaysian oil refinery it bought from Exxon Mobil in August, the Business Times reported on Monday.

The paper cited San Miguel President and director Eric Retco as saying that the investment will help ramp up the capacity of the company's newly acquired refinery that now stands at 88,000 barrels per day.

"We are looking at the same achievement we did when we acquired Petron Corp three years ago," Recto was quoted as saying.

Petron's Philippine refinery currently operates at 180,000 barrels per day.

San Miguel was not immediately available for comment.

San Miguel struck deals on Aug. 17 to buy Exxon Mobil's Malaysia assets for $610 million, including the refinery in central Port Dickson, petrol stations and fuel distribution terminals.

Recto said San Miguel will use borrowings to fund 70 percent of the deal and finance the rest with cash from its Malaysian business. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)