MANILA Dec 2 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said its top shareholder, Top Frontier Investment Holdings Inc, had sold 9 million common shares.

The food-to-power group did not disclose the buyer or selling price for the shares, which were worth 1.1 billion pesos ($25.4 million) at Thursday's close of 123.10 pesos.

The sale was transacted through the stock exchange, San Miguel said in a filing dated Dec 1 but released by the stock exchange on Friday.

Top Frontier owned 1.22 billion common shares or a 36.67 percent stake in San Miguel as of Sept. 30, a previous San Miguel filing showed.

($1 = 43.3 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)