MANILA Jan 11 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is finalising an agreement to sell 60 percent of its banking arm, Bank of Commerce, to the CIMB Group , Malaysia's second-largest bank, a source who is involved in the share sale said on Wednesday.

A share transfer agreement was now being reviewed by the groups involved, the source told Reuters.

Bank of Commerce, with total assets of $2 billion, has capital stock of $385.5 million as of June 2011, latest filings with the central bank show. Based on this data, a sale of a 60 percent stake in the bank could be worth $231.3 million.

Citing an unidentified source, the Business Times of Malaysia reported on Wednesday that CIMB Group was likely to sign the deal to buy into the medium-sized Philippine bank by the end of January.

Officials from San Miguel and Bank of Commerce were not immediately available for comment.

(With additional reporting by Y-Sing Liau in Kuala Lumpur) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Matt Driskill)