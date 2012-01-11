MANILA Jan 11 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp is finalising an agreement to sell 60
percent of its banking arm, Bank of Commerce, to the CIMB Group
, Malaysia's second-largest bank, a source who is
involved in the share sale said on Wednesday.
A share transfer agreement was now being reviewed by the
groups involved, the source told Reuters.
Bank of Commerce, with total assets of $2 billion, has
capital stock of $385.5 million as of June 2011, latest filings
with the central bank show. Based on this data, a sale of a 60
percent stake in the bank could be worth $231.3 million.
Citing an unidentified source, the Business Times of
Malaysia reported on Wednesday that CIMB Group was likely to
sign the deal to buy into the medium-sized Philippine bank by
the end of January.
Officials from San Miguel and Bank of Commerce were not
immediately available for comment.
(With additional reporting by Y-Sing Liau in Kuala Lumpur)
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Matt Driskill)