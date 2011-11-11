MANILA Nov 11 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp's power unit has formally deferred its planned $850 million initial public offering originally scheduled to be launched before the end of this year, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

SMC Global Power Holdings Corp planned to sell shares worth as much as 36.9 billion pesos ($850 million), which would make it the country's biggest IPO.

SMC Global Power President Alan Ortiz replied "yes" in a text message when asked if the company had notified the Philippine bourse of the IPO's deferral, BusinessWorld newspaper said.

"Our listing will depend on the market. We are currently watching the market," the paper quoted him as saying.

Both SMC Global and parent San Miguel could not be reached for comment.

Last month, San Miguel president Ramon Ang said the IPO could still take place this year depending on market conditions.

San Miguel planned to list its power unit as the food-to-power group sought more funds for its infrastructure and energy projects.

San Miguel had previously said Standard Chartered Bank was the sole financial adviser for the IPO. The bank is also bookrunner and lead manager together with Goldman Sachs , UBS, and CIMB Securities (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

ATR Kim Eng Capital Partners Inc and SB Capital Investment Corp, a unit of Security Bank Corp are domestic lead underwriters. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)