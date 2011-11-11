MANILA Nov 11 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp's power unit has formally deferred its
planned $850 million initial public offering originally
scheduled to be launched before the end of this year, a local
newspaper reported on Friday.
SMC Global Power Holdings Corp planned to sell shares worth
as much as 36.9 billion pesos ($850 million), which would make
it the country's biggest IPO.
SMC Global Power President Alan Ortiz replied "yes" in a
text message when asked if the company had notified the
Philippine bourse of the IPO's deferral, BusinessWorld newspaper
said.
"Our listing will depend on the market. We are currently
watching the market," the paper quoted him as saying.
Both SMC Global and parent San Miguel could not be reached
for comment.
Last month, San Miguel president Ramon Ang said the IPO
could still take place this year depending on market conditions.
San Miguel planned to list its power unit as the
food-to-power group sought more funds for its infrastructure and
energy projects.
San Miguel had previously said Standard Chartered Bank
was the sole financial adviser for the IPO. The bank is
also bookrunner and lead manager together with Goldman Sachs
, UBS, and CIMB Securities (Singapore) Pte Ltd.
ATR Kim Eng Capital Partners Inc and SB Capital
Investment Corp, a unit of Security Bank Corp are
domestic lead underwriters.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)