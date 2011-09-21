MANILA, Sept 21 The power unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp has scaled back its planned initial public offering and is now looking to raise up to 27.3 billion pesos ($629 million) in what could be the country's largest IPO, regulatory filings on Wednesday showed.

The company is now considering an offer of between 290 million and 385 million common shares at a price ranging from 44 pesos to 71 pesos per share.

It was previously looking at selling 300 million to 500 million shares, which could raise as much as 35.5 billion pesos. It has kept its indicative price range.

The company has yet to set the timing of the IPO that may exceed the record $611 million share sale last year by Philippine budget airline Cebu Air Inc .

San Miguel, now the country's largest power producer, has said it plans to list SMC Global Power within this year, as the food-to-power group seeks more funds to increase its investments in infrastructure and energy projects.

Standard Chartered Bank has been tapped as sole financial adviser and will also serve as bookrunner and lead manager together with Goldman Sachs , UBS , and CIMB Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

ATR Kim Eng Capital Partners Inc and SB Capital Investment Corp, a unit of Security Bank Corp are domestic lead underwriters. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)