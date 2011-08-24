MANILA Aug 24 The power unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp may raise as much as 35.5 billion pesos ($835 million) in a planned public offering of new and existing common shares, official filings on Wednesday show.

SMC Global Power Holdings Corp is considering an offer of 300 million to 500 million common shares at a price range of 44 pesos to 71 pesos apiece.

San Miguel has said it plans to list SMC Global Power within this year, as the food-to-power group seeks more funds to increase its investments in infrastructure and energy projects.

San Miguel is the largest power producer on the main Philippine island of Luzon, with SMC Power holding a market share of nearly 24 percent in the Luzon grid based on contracted capacity. It has plans to put up additional power capacity of 3,000 megawatt in five years.

Standard Chartered Bank has been tapped as sole financial adviser and will also serve as bookrunner and lead manager together with Goldman Sachs and UBS .

ATR Kim Eng Capital Partners Inc and SB Capital Investment Corp, a unit of Security Bank Corp are domestic lead underwriters.

($1 = 42.5 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)