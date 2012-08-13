MANILA Aug 13 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp reported on Monday a 31 percent rise in
first-half net income, driven by earnings from its energy
businesses and contributions from new acquisitions.
The dominant food and drinks maker in the Philippines and
its most diversified conglomerate said in a statement it had
earned net income of 14.1 billion pesos ($336 million) in
January to June. Sales climbed 25 percent to 330 billion pesos.
Analysts expect San Miguel to post a 65 percent rise in net
income to 19.3 billion pesos this year, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S, with recent acquisitions helping boost its
bottom line.
San Miguel has made a series of acquisitions worth more than
$5 billion in the energy, infrastructure, telecommunications,
banking, mining and airlines industries over the past four
years.
The group's revenues account for about 5 percent of the
Southeast Asian country's gross domestic product, which grew at
an annual pace of 6.4 percent in the first quarter. Philippine
President Benigno Aquino, in a Reuters interview in July, said
second-quarter GDP growth may be even faster.
Shares in San Miguel, which has a market value of around
$6.4 billion, the country's seventh biggest, fell 0.8 percent on
Monday in a broad market that was up 0.2 percent. The shares
have fallen about 4 percent this year, underperforming the
broader market's 20 percent gain.
($1 = 41.89 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)