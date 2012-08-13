* Q2 net profit 5.6 bln pesos, up more than 50 pct vs
year-ago
* Fuel and oil refining biggest revenue contributor
* Shares down 4 pct so far in 2012, lag broad market
(Adds dollar conversion for profit figure)
MANILA, Aug 13 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp, the country's biggest company by sales,
posted a more than 50 percent rise in second-quarter net income,
benefitting from its fast-expanding energy business at home and
in Southeast Asia.
The results from the company, which is involved in refining,
power, airlines, food and beverages businesses and whose
revenues make up about 5 percent of the Philippines' $200
billion gross domestic product, reflect a domestic economy that
is resilient despite weakening global demand hurting the
country's exports.
San Miguel, which started operations in 1890 making beer,
has capitalised on the country's economic growth by
diversifying. It now has a portfolio of more than 400 products.
The company posted on Monday a net profit of 5.6 billion
pesos ($133.7 million) for April-June compared to the previous
period's 3.7 billion pesos, according to Reuters' calculations
from its first-half results.
There were no quarterly profit estimates available but
analysts expected San Miguel to post a 65 percent rise in net
income to 19.3 billion pesos this year, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's oil refining unit, Petron Corp,
completed in March a $610 million acquisition of 65 percent of
Esso Malaysia Berhad, 100 percent of ExxonMobil Malaysia Sdn
Bhd, and 100 percent of ExxonMobil Borneo Sdn Bhd, giving it
new oil refining capacity of about 88,000 barrels per day and
control of 560 retail stations.
Fuel and refining is now the biggest business segment for
San Miguel, accounting for about 60 percent of its total
first-half revenue of 330 billion pesos. Its food and power
business were also major contributors to revenue during the
period.
REVENUE FORECAST
In April it bought shares worth $500 million in flag carrier
Philippine Airlines and a sister airline, adding to a
string of acquisitions and investments worth more than $5
billion over the past four years.
San Miguel recently forecast 2013 revenue to climb to $24
billion from a projected $20 billion this year and has said it
might make more acquisitions in the near term.
The conglomerate's flagship firm, San Miguel Brewery
, part-owned by Japan's Kirin Holdings, had net
sales of 37 billion pesos in the first half, up 4 percent from
the previous year. The company did not provide net profit
details.
The Philippine economy grew at an annual pace of 6.4 percent
in the first quarter, powered by government spending and
domestic demand. In a Reuters interview in July, Philippine
President Benigno Aquino said second-quarter growth may be even
faster.
San Miguel also launched on Monday its offer of up to 1.067
billion preferred shares at 75 pesos per share, the biggest-ever
share sale by a local firm.
The company seeks to raise as much as 80 billion pesos from
the primary offer to refinance costly preferred shares worth
72.8 billion pesos issued in 2009.
Shares in San Miguel, which has a market value of around
$6.4 billion, the country's seventh biggest, fell 0.8 percent on
Monday in a broad market that was up 0.2 percent. The shares
have fallen about 4 percent this year, underperforming the
broader market's 20 percent gain.
($1 = 41.8900 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Writing by Karen Lema; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)