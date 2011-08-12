MANILA Aug 12 Philippine food-to-power conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Friday it had net income of 10.8 billion pesos ($254 million) in the first half of 2011, up 72 percent from a year ago as its power ventures pushed up group revenues.

San Miguel, the dominant food and beverage producer for decades before becoming the country's biggest power player, said in a statement its oil refinery business via Petron Corp and power investments fuelled a 168 percent jump in group revenues to 263.3 billion pesos in the first half.

Its first-half results meant it posted net profit of 3.66 billion pesos in the second quarter, up about 8 percent from a year ago, given it had earlier reported January-to-March income of 7.14 billion pesos, based on Reuters' calculations.

Analysts had expected San Miguel to post net income of 6.0 billion pesos in the second quarter, and 22.1 billion pesos for the entire year, up 10 percent from 2010.

Its flagship firm San Miguel Brewery , part owned by Japan's Kirin Holdings , had operating income of 10.2 billion pesos in the first half, up 8 percent from a year earlier. The company did not provide net profit details.

San Miguel shares gained 1.6 percent on Friday, as the broader market index was nearly flat.

The stock has lost more than a quarter of its value this year, compared with the market's 2.6 percent gain. ($1 = 42.560 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by John Mair)