MANILA May 11 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp said on Friday its net income climbed 19
percent in the first quarter from a year before, with strong
contributions from its power-related subsidiaries.
San Miguel, the dominant food and drinks maker for decades
and now the country's most diversified conglomerate, added
airlines to its portfolio of businesses last month
.
It also expanded its regional reach via its $577 million
purchase of Esso Malaysia Bhd last year. It expects to
invest up to $1.2 billion to upgrade and expand the oil
refiner's facilities.
The company said in a statement on Friday it had net income
of 8.5 billion pesos ($200 million) in January to March against
7.1 billion pesos the previous year.
Analysts expect San Miguel, one of the country's biggest
listed firms with a market cap of over $6 billion, to post a 65
percent rise in net income to 19.3 billion pesos this year,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, with recent acquisitions
helping boost its bottom line.
The group's net sales climbed 12 percent to 142 billion
pesos.
Its flagship firm, San Miguel Brewery, part-owned by
Japan's Kirin Holdings, had net sales of 18.3 billion
pesos in the first three months, up 5 percent from the previous
year, although it suffered from a 4 percent decline in sales
volume, the company said.
San Miguel shares edged down 0.3 percent on Friday, in line
with the broader market. The stock has fallen about 2
percent this year, underperforming the market's 19 percent gain.
($1 = 42.3850 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Alan Raybould)